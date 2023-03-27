AUTHOR M.G. MARZEN PENS DOWN A BOOK OF EXCITEMENT AND ADVENTURE

M. G. Marzen creates a captivating narrative that will make readers enjoy its thrilling adventure with every page filled with action and romance
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author M.G. Marzen takes readers on an action-packed adventure filled with extreme measures that will leave readers at the edge of their seats with every turn of a page. Most people would refer to their partner as their "partner-in-crime," as with Mick Swift and Marie Sweet, they live up to the title as partners in crime despite the odds.
The story of Mick and Marie follows these two lovers on their quest to get an interesting story about a fraudulent animal rescue facility operating under a government tax exemption grant. Marie receives the tip about a fraudulent animal shelter Paul Du Pree, the director of the California FBI Office, is her ex-boyfriend as well. Marie Sweet and her partner, Mickey Swift, join forces as a photographer and an investigative reporter and snoop around the phony and heavily guarded animal shelter. Things spiral out of hand when Marie gets caught spying around the area, leaving Mickey alone and extremely worried about the possibility of losing his lover. On the verge of insanity, Mickey discovers a beautiful spring in the forest which he names Hummingbird Valley
"The best is already there, not feasible to ameliorate, absorb with all your stare, It's documented, dare to debate." shares author M.G. Marzen to his readers.
Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
