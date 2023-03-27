NORMAN CURREY – THE INTERESTING INCEPTION AND HISTORY BEHIND THE TECHNOLOGY OF AIRCRAFT

Norman Currey composes a book that educates readers on the histories and stories of aircraft.
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people have been captivated by the wonders of airplanes and the technology behind them. Author Norman Currey shares his knowledge after years of experience in the aeronautical field, stating several real-life events and their problems, along with pictures and the development from its very inception.
Norman Currey has been an aeronautical engineer for most of his life. From design, theories, and stories, Currey has poured his passion for aviation into Airplane Stories and Histories, narrating several engineering problems and the troubleshooting encounters of iconic figures such as the Wright Brothers, Sir George Cayley, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earhart, R.J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and much more.
Norman Currey tells history and theories in a way that entices readers to indulge in the world of aviation, Currey’s enthusiasm is projected in his book, and is a product of true passion and love for the flying machine and its people behind the success it is today.
Born on the North Sea Coast of Scarborough, Yorkshire, in 1926, Norman Currey’s firsthand experience with aircraft was in the Air Training Corps from the year 1941 to 1943. Soon after high school, Currey attended the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years at Harfield and worked as a stress engineer at de Havilland on the Comet, and soon worked as a design engineer at Avro Aircraft for 10 years in Canada.
