NORMAN CURREY PLACES HIS READERS IN THE PASSENGER SEAT TO TRAVEL AROUND THE AVIATION WORLD

"Airplane Stories and Histories"

Norman Currey fuels the mind of his readers about aviation

How fascinating can airplanes be? Lifting passengers and helping in carrying supplies anywhere around the globe. It has so far been one of the most efficient transportation systems in the world. People must be wondering how and why these aircraft become progressive day by day, and where and how it all began. In a book full of tales about various aircraft, aviator Norman Currey delights readers, especially those who are plane enthusiasts. Airplane Stories and Histories , the book in question, is an informative and must-have read for every aviation aficionado. In addition to igniting the passion of aviation enthusiasts with its 180 pages, Norman Currey has provided his readers with an insightful read to clarify the most widespread misconceptions of firsts about these aircraft. His passion for aviation enabled him to share his knowledge through writing. Along with highlighting pioneers like Kelly Johnson, Sir George Cayley, the Wright Brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earhart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, and Allan Loughead.Between 1941 to 1943, Norman Currey was a member of the Air Training Corps, where he had his first aviation experience. He studied for four years at the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School in Hatfield after finishing high school. He is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a Chartered Engineer (UK). He has written numerous articles, presented lectures at two SAE Systems Conferences, and written a book on landing gear design (AIAA).