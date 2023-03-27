Register Now for the 16th Annual RUN! GEEK! RUN! 5k Race and 1st Annual Fun Run in Del Ray, Alexandria

Register for RUN! GEEK! RUN! with beneficiary Move2Learn!
16th annual RUN! GEEK! RUN!
RUN! GEEK! RUN! Partners with MOVE2LEARN, POWERED BY RUNNINGBROOKE as its 2023 Beneficiary - Hosted by Ironistic
DEL RAY, ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
The 16th annual RUN! GEEK! RUN! registration is officially open. The race is a community favorite 5k in Del Ray, Alexandria which takes place on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Each year, RUN! GEEK! RUN! partners with a non-profit organization in Alexandria, and for 2023, RUN! GEEK! RUN! is proud to announce Move2Learn | POWERED BY RUNNINGBROOKE as its beneficiary.
Move2Learn, an award-winning 501(c)(3) serving Alexandria Public Schools, is a trusted resource for educators that uses movement in and out of the classroom to help students learn their best. It’s the only organization in the region offering equipment and programming to keep students moving before, during and after school at no cost to students or schools. To date,Move2Learn has purchased, assembled and delivered more than 3,700 pieces of active seating to 142 classrooms, K-12. Seating includes under-desk cycles, balance balls, and wobble stools and more. One of their programs, Social, Emotional and Academic Learning (SEAL), teaches students the science behind the mind-body connection to help them cope with feelings and trauma which can be a barrier for effective learning.
RUN! GEEK! RUN! is hosted by Ironistic, a full-service digital agency. Race director and Ironistic Co-Founder, Rita Foss said, “RUN! GEEK! RUN! is pleased to have selected Move2Learn as our 2023 beneficiary. Move2Learn embodies RUN! GEEK! RUN!’s mission in building a fit and focused Alexandria community. By creating movement opportunities before, during and after school, Move2Learn generates the added benefit of priming each student's brain for learning. In 2022 alone, their programming benefited 10,000+ students and hundreds of educators in Alexandria. A win-win-win for students, educators, and the local community!”
Business owners of Alexandria are encouraged to participate in this fun event for a great cause. Become a sponsor today to make a positive difference in the Alexandria community. RUN! GEEK! RUN! and Ironistic are thankful for their current race sponsors: Axis Research, Classic Homes, Davis Management Group, HudsonLake, Liz Luke Team, Military Order of the World Wars, Rosemont Landscaping & Lawncare, Ting Internet, Tunnl Data, Veritas Solutions, and W2 Communications.
About RUN! GEEK! RUN!
The 5k race and 1-Mile Fun Run are on the same out-and-back course from Main Line Blvd to/through Potomac Avenue. Parking is available at George Washington Middle School, near the race’s start and finish line. All registrants will receive a free t-shirt and winners of the 5K will receive an award in each age category.
RUN! GEEK! RUN! is a chance for businesses and community members to come together for fun, wellness, and a great cause. The success of all beneficiary proceeds are dependent on sponsors of the race. The official mascot, Eugune “The Geek,” is a community favorite. Participants can join Team Eugene if they choose while registering for the race.
About Ironistic
Ironistic is headquartered in Alexandria and offers innovative website development and creative marketing services for businesses and organizations of all sizes and industries. From small brochure websites to custom portals, Ironistic services include strategy and consulting, website/app design and development, search engine optimization, digital marketing, and website hosting and maintenance.
Ironistic exists to “make a positive IMPACT on our team, our clients, and our community.” Hosting the annual RUN! GEEK! RUN! is one of the ways the Ironistic team makes a positive impact on the community.
