World’s Preeminent Tech Policy Advisory appoints new Chairperson

AP Logo Elizabetta Camilleri, new Chairperson at Access Partnership

Elizabetta Camilleri has been appointed Chairperson of the board of directors at the world’s preeminent tech policy advisory Access Partnership.

Elizabetta has always focused on value creation by blending commercialism and a people-centric approach.” — Gregory Francis, CEO

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabetta Camilleri has been appointed Chairperson of the board of directors at the world’s preeminent tech policy advisory: Access Partnership. Elizabetta takes the baton from Simon Jones, who has held the position for the past three-and-a-half years.

An international business leader across the fin-tech, health, media, and telecoms sectors, Elizabetta has “always focused on value creation by blending commercialism and a people-centric approach to release new and exciting products that create impact and add value to society and to the company that drives them. For this reason, I have absolutely found my spiritual home at Access Partnership, who are doing just that while building something truly unique”.

Elizabetta is passionate about driving growth and innovation that transform industries, organisations, and society for the better.

“We are exceptionally pleased to have Elizabetta leading our Board of Directors at Access Partnership”, said Gregory Francis, CEO. “Her career thus far has been varied, with experience that makes her uniquely qualified for the task as we move into our next stage of growth. Elizabetta’s very clear belief in the necessity of our work and the ways in which she can help shape our direction of travel will ensure that everyone’s experience here is more impactful and, by extension, more fun”.

Elizabetta was born and raised in Malta but has lived and worked in many European countries, North Africa, the Middle East, APAC, and North America. In recent years, she has supported investors and big public companies with their growth through digital, data, and innovation. She currently sits on the board of Malta’s biggest bank, BOV, chairing its Digital & Transformation, ESG, and Data committees.