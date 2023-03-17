Access Partnership wins Megabuyte50 award

Access Partnership was named yesterday as a best-performing IT consultancy in the UK tech sector at the annual Megabuyte50 Awards.

It is a great honour to be recognised for our success amongst our peers, and we’re over the moon with achieving this prestigious accolade” — Gregory Francis, CEO

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Partnership was named yesterday as the best-performing consultancy in connectivity and one of the best-performing privately-owned companies in the UK tech sector at the annual Megabuyte50 awards. Held in London, the awards recognise excellence in financial performance among UK technology companies.

The annual Megabuyte50 awards identify the UK’s best-performing privately-owned technology companies, as defined by the Megabuyte Scorecard rating. They are part of the annual Megabuyte100 award series, which collectively identifies the UK’s 100 best-performing technology companies. Companies’ performance is determined by a proprietary and wholly independent benchmarking methodology that assesses performance against seven key financial KPIs.

Access Partnership has consistently delivered the highest client satisfaction through the innovative solutions it devises for creating routes to market for novel technology, driving organic growth above 50%. Our unique key policy influencer relationships and global understanding of policy dynamics command a market-leading position.

“It’s no surprise to see greater market demand for policy advisory given the pace of change and technology’s ever-evolving role in society”, said Gregory Francis, CEO at Access Partnership. “Our consultants advise organisations at the highest level, and we optimise their participation in markets across the globe. Our mission - to make sure as many people as possible have access to transformative technologies without eroding competition or consumer choice – will be valid for many years to come. It is a great honour to be recognised for our success amongst our peers, and we’re over the moon with achieving this prestigious accolade”.