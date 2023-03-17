Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,935 in the last 365 days.

Access Partnership wins Megabuyte50 award

Access Partnership wins Megabuyte50 award

Access Partnership wins Megabuyte50 award

Access Partnership was named yesterday as a best-performing IT consultancy in the UK tech sector at the annual Megabuyte50 Awards.

It is a great honour to be recognised for our success amongst our peers, and we’re over the moon with achieving this prestigious accolade”
— Gregory Francis, CEO

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Partnership was named yesterday as the best-performing consultancy in connectivity and one of the best-performing privately-owned companies in the UK tech sector at the annual Megabuyte50 awards. Held in London, the awards recognise excellence in financial performance among UK technology companies.

The annual Megabuyte50 awards identify the UK’s best-performing privately-owned technology companies, as defined by the Megabuyte Scorecard rating. They are part of the annual Megabuyte100 award series, which collectively identifies the UK’s 100 best-performing technology companies. Companies’ performance is determined by a proprietary and wholly independent benchmarking methodology that assesses performance against seven key financial KPIs.

Access Partnership has consistently delivered the highest client satisfaction through the innovative solutions it devises for creating routes to market for novel technology, driving organic growth above 50%. Our unique key policy influencer relationships and global understanding of policy dynamics command a market-leading position.

“It’s no surprise to see greater market demand for policy advisory given the pace of change and technology’s ever-evolving role in society”, said Gregory Francis, CEO at Access Partnership. “Our consultants advise organisations at the highest level, and we optimise their participation in markets across the globe. Our mission - to make sure as many people as possible have access to transformative technologies without eroding competition or consumer choice – will be valid for many years to come. It is a great honour to be recognised for our success amongst our peers, and we’re over the moon with achieving this prestigious accolade”.

Oana Baetica
AP
+44 7717 368788
email us here

You just read:

Access Partnership wins Megabuyte50 award

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more