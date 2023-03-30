CCAPAC coalition launches report on “Risk-Based Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure”

Christopher Martin, Access Partnership Principal of Policy Innovation and Co-Head of CCAPAC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coalition for Cybersecurity in Asia-Pacific (CCAPAC) has launched its 2023 report on Risk-Based Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure. Senior consultants within Access Partnership have contributed to this report that aims to act as a guide for policymakers to better understand how to develop a strong risk-based approach towards regulating critical information infrastructure. The report reviews the definition of critical information infrastructure, assesses examples of regulatory approaches, and identifies principles and recommendations to consider in approaching regulations proportionately and effectively.

CCAPAC is a group of dedicated industry stakeholders who are working to positively shape the cybersecurity environment in Asia through policy analysis, engagement, and capacity building. The comprehensive report lays out five essential principles for regulating CII and provides a helpful checklist for defining and governing CII, coordinating with stakeholders, and information sharing and education.

The launch event took place at the Embassy of Indonesia in the United States, with a gathering of senior ASEAN cybersecurity officials and representatives from the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.

“We launched this report for two reasons. First, the threat environment for CII is changing rapidly, with new risks emerging at a rapid pace. Second, as governments around Asia and globally evolve their regulations around critical information infrastructure to protect their national security and prosperity, it’s vital that industry and governments work together to ensure we get it right”, commented Christopher Martin, Access Partnership Principal of Policy Innovation and Co-Head of CCAPAC. “In the aftermath of the pandemic, we must ensure that we are able to continue running in the event of another global catastrophe and remain resilient against disruption”.

The report is available to download free of charge here: https://accesspartnership.com/risk-based-protection-of-critical-information-infrastructure-a-policymakers-guide/#:~:text=CCAPAC%20launched%20its%202023%20report%20on%20Risk-Based%20Protection,strong%20risk-based%20approach%20towards%20regulating%20critical%20information%20infrastructure.