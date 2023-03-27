Jodi Feldman Tapped to Serve as DC Courts’ First Pro Bono Program Manager

Jodi Feldman, who has spent over 18 years managing Legal Aid of the District of Columbia’s Pro Bono Program, will now join the DC Courts as the first Pro Bono Program Manager to facilitate expanded representation by pro bono and affordable counsel at the Court of Appeals and the DC Superior Court.

“We are pleased to announce the hiring of Jodi Feldman, the DC Courts’ first Pro Bono Program Manager,” said DC Court of Appeals Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby. “This role is critical to the DC Courts’ effort to provide legal assistance for litigants who cannot afford representation. By encouraging pro bono and low-cost work by lawyers and by assisting pro bono legal services providers, Ms. Feldman’s leadership will help the DC Courts in its effort to improve access to justice.”

Prior to joining Legal Aid, Ms. Feldman was a Staff Attorney and Pro Bono Coordinator at Whitman-Walker Health and a litigation associate attorney at Wiley Rein LLP where she maintained an active pro bono practice.

In addition, Ms. Feldman has served on the Superior Court’s Pro Bono & Affordable Counsel Committee, previously co-chaired by Judges John McCabe and Carmen McLean.

“Ms. Feldman brings over 20 years of assistance to low-income residents, tremendous knowledge of the Courts and legal services organizations, as well as a passion for public service,” said DC Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring. “Ms. Feldman’s role as the DC Courts Pro Bono Program Manager will aid the Superior Court in further expanding access to justice for self-represented litigants in landlord and tenant, domestic relations, domestic violence, and probate cases. This is a key priority of the court, and we are honored to have her as part of the DC Courts team.”

In managing the pro bono programs at Legal Aid and Whitman-Walker, Ms. Feldman focused on building meaningful and long-standing relationships with law firm pro bono managers and attorneys working in private and government practice city-wide to expand representation for District residents who cannot afford counsel.

In December 2014, the Washington Council of Lawyers honored Ms. Feldman with its inaugural Legal Services Award recognizing her extraordinary accomplishments on behalf of access to justice for District residents.

"I am honored to serve as the DC Courts' first ever Pro Bono Program Manager,” Feldman said. “In this new role, I look forward to increasing collaboration between the Courts, legal services organizations, and the city-wide pro bono community to further bridge the access to justice gap for those who cannot afford a lawyer."

