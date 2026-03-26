Commission on Judicial Disabilities and Tenure Announces Fitness Reviews of Judges Seeking Reappointment as Associate Judge and Reappointment as Senior Judges of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals and the Superior Court of the District of Columbia

This is to notify members of the Bar and the public that the Commission is reviewing the qualifications of the Honorable Catharine F. Easterly, who has declared her candidacy for reappointment as an Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. The Commission is also reviewing the qualifications of the Honorable Vanessa Ruiz, who has requested a recommendation for a reappointment as Senior Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, and of the Honorable Judith Smith and the Honorable Frederick H. Weisberg, who have requested recommendations for reappointment as Senior Judges of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

The Commission invites members of the Bar, litigants, former jurors, interested organizations, and members of the public to submit comments or any other information bearing on the performance and qualifications of Judge Easterly, Judge Smith, Judge Ruiz, and Judge Weisberg to continue their judicial service.

Community cooperation at an early stage will greatly aid the Commission in fulfilling its responsibilities. The identity of any person submitting materials will be kept confidential unless expressly authorized by the person submitting the information.

Comments for Judge Easterly, Judge Smith, Judge Ruiz, and Judge Weisberg may be submitted by April 7, 2026.

Comments may be submitted:

In writing to the Commission by email at publiccomments.cjdt@dc.gov, or mailed to: Commission of Judicial Disabilities and Tenure for the District of Columbia, 515 Fifth Street, NW, Room 246, Washington, DC, 20001.

Orally or in writing to the Commission’s Executive Director Moses Cook, at moses.cook@dc.gov, or to Deputy Executive Director Catherine Bruno, at catherine.bruno@dc.gov, or to any individual member of the Commission.

If the comments or information pertain to a specific case, the Commission requests that the case be identified by its caption and that any relevant hearing dates or pleadings be included.

The members of the Commission are:

Amy L. Bess, Esq., Chairperson

Hon. Loren L. AliKhan, Vice Chairperson

Juanita F. Ferguson, Esq.

Thomas Fitton Lloyd Liu, Esq.

Nikki Sertsu

Maria J.D. Velleca, PhD.

Up to date information can be found on the Commission’s website at https://cjdt.dc.gov/page/evaluate-candidates.

Thank you in advance. Your support in this process is invaluable and greatly appreciated.

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