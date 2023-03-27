Livanta Partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust CNAPP Solution

Livanta LLC, partners with AccuKnox to leverage its Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) for Cloud Security and Compliance
Livanta partners with AccuKnox for CNAPP”
— Nat Natraj
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cupertino, CA - AccuKnox, Inc. announced that Livanta LLC ("Livanta"), a leader in providing case review and advocacy services has selected its Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) to achieve its Cloud Security and Compliance goals.
AccuKnox is a Core Contributor to the industry’s leading Kubernetes run time security platform, KubeArmor®, a project that has been adopted by CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation). KubeArmor has achieved 400,000+ downloads and is experiencing 50% quarter-quarter growth. AccuKnox, Zero Trust Enterprise CNAPP is built on KubeArmor and is an integrated Cloud Native Security platform that includes:
CSPM (Cloud Security Posture Management)
KSPM (Kubernetes Security Posture Management)
CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform)
AccuKnox CNAPP features include:
Integrated Static and Run-time Security
Support for all Public Clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle)
Support for On-Prem / Private Clouds (OpenShift, VMWare)
Automated prioritization of vulnerabilities
Support for Modern Workloads (Kubernetes) and Traditional Workloads (Virtual Machine, Bare Metal)
Delivered in a Developer Centric, Shift Left, DevSecOps model
Integration with back-end ticketing systems through SOARCAST® (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response, Continuous Application Security Testing)
“We performed an extensive analysis of comparable industry offerings and selected AccuKnox due to its support for public and private cloud and highly differentiated capabilities in the areas of Risk Prioritization, Drift Detection, and Advanced Compliance. Furthermore, we were very impressed with AccuKnox’s integration with leading Vulnerability Management platforms like Nessus,” said Mark Wanex, Livanta’s Director, Systems Security.
"We are delighted that Livanta, a leader in Healthcare IT and Analytics to Federal and State Government, has selected AccuKnox. We look forward to a great partnership with them in their CyberSecurity journey," said Nat Natraj, co-founder, CEO.
AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP is in GA (General Availability) now and is available through all channels: Direct Sales, Distributors, Resellers and MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) globally.
About AccuKnox
AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Security (CNAPP) platform. AccuKnox is the core contributor to Kubernetes Run-time security solution, KubeArmor®, a very popular CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) project. AccuKnox was developed in partnership with SRI (Stanford Research Institute) and is anchored on seminal inventions in the areas of Container Security, Anomaly Detection, and Data Provenance. AccuKnox can be deployed in Public and Private Cloud environments. AccuKnox is funded by leading CyberSecurity Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab and Seedop. www.accuknox.com
CONTACT:
AccuKnox
Nat Natraj, co-founder, CEO
n@accuknox.com
@N_SiliconValley
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.