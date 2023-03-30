Atlanta Designer Marie Antoinette Partners With Take Back The Night Foundation For Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Sapphire Diamonds Streetwear Fashion Reveal, Award Show and Fundraiser Poster Marie Antoinette, Sapphire Diamonds Streetwear Collection Designer Sapphire Diamonds Collection

Atlanta Fashion Designer Marie Antoinette Partners With Take Back The Night Foundation For Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

It was important for me to announce the Sapphire Diamonds Collection during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. I designed this to help anyone who has ever been a victim find their voice and power again.” — Marie Antoinette

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Fashion Designer, Marie Antoinette, has partnered with Take Back The Night Foundation for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, an annual campaign that raises awareness about sexual assault and helps educate communities on how to prevent sexual violence. Sexual Assault Awareness Month starts on April 1st.

Marie Antoinette is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, fashion designer, and author, based in Atlanta, and has focused her work on social justice issues around colorism with her book and documentary, MELANIN. In October of this year, Marie will release her streetwear fashion collection, at the Sapphire Diamonds Streetwear Fashion Reveal, Award Show, and Fundraiser, as a way to raise awareness about harassment and sexual assault.

“I knew I wanted to partner with an organization that works in this space, to raise awareness about experiences I, and many individuals, have had to face in life. I want to use my creativity to stand with organizations like Take Back The Night to help individuals who have experienced sexual violence or harassment find their power again and shatter their silence. Later this year, on October 1, 2023, in Atlanta, I will unveil my Sapphire Diamonds Streetwear Collection. The Sapphire Diamonds Streetwear Fashion Reveal, Award Show, and Fundraiser will honor Katie Koestner, the founder of Take Back The Night Foundation. Katie's impactful work to shine a light on issues around sexual violence has made an incredible difference for so many individuals - but there is still so much work to be done and we all have to play a part and help in this work. It is especially encouraging to me, as a designer and entrepreneur, to see big cable channels like Lifetime, also help raise awareness around these efforts,” said Marie Antoinette.

Lifetime has recently partnered with the Take Back The Night Foundation in association with two new original movies inspired by Mary J. Blige’s biggest hits, Real Love and Strength Of A Woman. https://deadline.com/2023/03/mary-j-blige-two-new-original-movies-lifetime-2023-1235308192/

The Sapphire Diamonds Streetwear Collection was designed as a beacon of hope for anyone who has ever been a victim or put in a position where they felt diminished or had their power taken away. With phrases on the designs, like “Kiss Me” and “Why Did You Wear That?’, Marie Antoinette has empowered anyone who wears her collection to turn words – that are often used as negative connotations – into a powerful battle cry against bullies and abusers. The colorful collection is emblazoned with graffiti, symbols, and impactful words.

“I chose graffiti as the inspiration for my design because of the legacy of the art form. Graffiti, at the end of the day, is a violation and form of vandalism, and yet it is one of the most powerful and beautiful forms of art and expression today. It transcends pain, politics, race, and gender. It is artful activism that people around the world can connect with and understand.”

Take Back The Night Foundation Statistics:

• 1 in 3 women worldwide experience some form of sexual violence or intimate partner violence.

• 1 in 6 men experience sexual violence.

• 2 in 3 transgender people have been sexually assaulted.

• People in the LGBTQIA+ community are more likely to experience sexual violence.

• Less than 50% of victims report these crimes.

“It was vital to me, as part of my creativity, art, activism, and work, in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which starts in April, to announce my new, Sapphire Diamonds Streetwear Collection. This fashion line was designed with a specific focus on helping anyone who has ever been a victim to find their voice and power again by expressing themselves through bold, colorful, wearable art.”

Presale tickets for the October 1st Sapphire Diamonds Streetwear Fashion Reveal, Award Show, and Fundraiser event are now available and will be held at the Atlanta Event Center from 6 – 10 PM. To learn more about how to support the event, sponsorship opportunities, and tickets, visit: https://sdstreetwear.eventbrite.com/.

Sapphire Diamonds Streetwear Collection Welcome Video