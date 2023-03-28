Business Reporter: How can an NHS Foundation Trust save 60 beds per day?

Addressing hospital bed shortages with out-of-hospital care and homecare management software
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Josh Hough, Managing Director of CareLineLive, the all-in-one home care management software provider talks about how the so-called bed blocking – the delayed discharge of patients waiting for social packages to be put in place – can be addressed with the help of innovative hospital discharge solutions such as enhanced discharge and bridging services. Bed blocking has a ripple effect affecting A&E waiting times and causing ambulance delays as they wait for space to become available.
The first phase of the project was in 2016, when MSEFT developed a bridging service providing short-term domiciliary care services for patients who are waiting for the local authority to commission a longer care package to be able to leave hospital earlier. Building on this experience, MSEFT partnered with CareLineLive and launched the Southend Enhanced Discharge Service (SEDS) in June 2022, which provides a full and complete therapy-led hospital discharge assessment at home for Southend residents. Physiotherapists and occupational therapists are involved in assessing patients in the context of their own home rather than on a hospital ward. Between June and December 2022, the SEDS service resulted in 5,070 saved bed days which, combined with the bridging service, gave a total saving of 16,570 bed days.
CareLineLive is an innovative, easy to use home care management software that helps digitally manage homecare services by digitising operations such as rostering client visits and eliminating the need for paper-based administration.
