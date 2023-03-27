ADO Air: The Folding E-Bike Revolution Raised Over $600,000 at Indiegogo Campaign

ADO Air folding e-bike, now available on their website after successful Indiegogo campaign.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ADO Ebike is proud to announce the development of a new line of e-bikes aimed at providing better service. The research department responsible for product development, ADO Lab, is dedicated to offering an elevated riding experience by incorporating advanced technology and innovative design while ensuring safety and quality.

The first e-bike in the new line, ADO Air, recently concluded a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo and is now available on the ADO website. Designed to be ultra-light, stylish, and practical, ADO Air features a torque sensor, carbon belt, powerful assist, long-lasting Samsung battery, and foldable capabilities for easy storage and transportation. Enjoy a smooth and comfortable ride during your daily commute.

"We are excited to launch our new line of e-bikes, starting with ADO Air," said the spokesperson for ADO founder, Mr. Sen. "Our mission is to create e-bikes that not only look good but also perform well while contributing to a sustainable future. The ADO Air and the rest of the collection embody our commitment to innovation, safety, and quality."

In addition to launching the new line, ADO Ebike has upgraded its website to enhance the customer experience. Customers can now order ADO Air and stay updated on new products and promotions through the website.

Thank you to all backers for their support of ADO Ebike. Deliveries have begun and are expected to be completed by May.

Watch about ADO Air on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyMQa8DTuyU

About the Company:

ADO(A Dece Oasis) is a company that specialises in the design, development, and production of high-quality electric bicycles. We are committed to providing reliable, safe, and environmentally friendly transportation solutions for our customers.

Users interested in the product can visit https://www.adoebike.com/products/ado-air-20 to order their ADO Air Bike.