CMTの第13回バイオマスペレット貿易&電力イベントが東京で開催

13th Biomass Pellets Trade & Power

CMTevents

第13回バイオマスペレット貿易&電力イベントは、示唆に富む有益なイベントになる事を約束します。持続可能性、イノベーション、及びポリシーに焦点を当てて、参加者はバイオマスペレット業界が直面している課題と機会をより深く理解して出発します。

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CMT Eventsは、2023年5月16日から18日まで東京で開催される第13回バイオマスペレット貿易電力会議を発表します。この毎年恒例のイベントでは、世界のリーダー、業界の専門家、参加者が一堂に会し、日本と北アジアのバイオマスと再生可能エネルギーの最新情報について話し合います。

バイオマスペレット貿易電力のイベントでは、バイオマスの需要と供給、貿易、物流、新たな用途など、さまざまなトピックを取り上げます。 議題は、Drax 社をプラチナスポンサーとして、企業スポンサーである株式会社レノバと住友商事株式会社とともに東京にて再開されます。 Drax 社とバイオマス発電協会は、基調講演でイベントを開始します。 参加者は、最新の技術の進歩、および市場の課題と機会について学ぶ機会があります。

今年のイベントの主要なテーマの一つは、より持続可能な未来への移行におけるバイオマスの役割です。講演者は、バイオマスを再生可能エネルギー及びカーボンニュートラルなエネルギー源として、発電及び産業エネルギーのニーズにどのように使用できるかを探ります。

議題はまた、バイオマスペレットを取り巻く政策と規制の状況にも対処します。日本政府の政策がバイオマス市場の成長に与える影響や、ネットゼロのさらなる発展を支援する為の新たな展開について議論します。 福岡県神田バイオマス発電所への会議後の現地視察は、バイオマスの取り扱いとプラントの運用に関する実践的な洞察を提供する事を目的としています。

業界の参加者は、Biomass Pellets Trade & Powerイベントでの議論が、将来の戦略を形作るのに特に役立つでしょう。このイベントは、阪和興業、セルマーク、CMバイオマス、レインボーペレット、アマンダスカール、アイレックスエナジーなど、スポンサーとしてこのイベントを支援している業界のリーダーや、他の多くの出展企業とネットワークを築く貴重な機会を提供します。

「主要な利害関係者とバイオマス業界のリーダーが一堂に会し、日本とアジアのバイオマス市場の現在と将来について話し合うことに興奮しています」と、第13回バイオマスペレット貿易&電力イベントの主催者は述べています。「このイベントは、ビジネスの最高のものから学び、知識と経験を共有し、より持続可能な未来を創造するために協力するユニークな機会です。」

バイオマスペレット貿易&電力イベントの詳細については、次のWebサイトをご覧ください。
https://cmtevents.com/eventschedule.aspx?ev=230501&;

