Karbon Becomes a Xero Certified App

The integration between Karbon and Xero Practice Manager will launch in April, 2023.
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karbon, the global leader in accounting practice management software used by over 3,000 accounting firms, today announced that it has become a Xero Certified App. The announcement comes ahead of an integration between Karbon and Xero Practice Manager, which will be released in April.
Managing Director APAC at Karbon, Jared Baker, lauded the news as a big win for Xero and Karbon’s joint customers. "At Karbon, we are committed to an open ecosystem,” said Baker. “We believe that accounting firms should be able to select the right technology for their needs, and that whatever they choose should integrate with the rest of their tech stack.”
“Xero is a platform and company that we have a lot of admiration for. In many ways, Xero has transformed the accounting industry and helped support and amplify the growth of many great firms. We are delighted to be bringing together our top-rated accounting practice management solution with one of the world’s pre-eminent accounting solutions.”
The much-anticipated integration between Xero Practice Manager and Karbon will automatically synchronise contact data between both systems. Joint Xero and Karbon customers will be able to maintain accuracy across their new and existing client and contact records, without the need for manual updates.
“The Karbon product engineering team is working tirelessly to deliver an incredibly exciting roadmap for our customers. With product updates released every few weeks, our rate of development is unmatched. Karbon is future-proofing practice management for the accounting profession,” said Baker.
About Karbon
Karbon, a global leader in practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 16.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 33 countries with employees across US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.
