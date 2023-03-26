Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,142 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  23B1002120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh                            

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/26/2023 at 1318 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tyson Rd, Reading

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  Virginia Cutting                                             

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Dennis Barber Jr.

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting an assault and damaged property which occurred on Tyson Road in the Town of Reading, Vermont (Windsor County).  Troopers responded to the call.  Further investigation revealed Virginia Cutting had assaulted Dennis Barber Jr. causing pain.  Cutting was later processed and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 05/02/2023 at 0800 hours. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/02/2023 at 0800 hours           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more