Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1002120
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/26/2023 at 1318 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tyson Rd, Reading
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Virginia Cutting
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT
VICTIM: Dennis Barber Jr.
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting an assault and damaged property which occurred on Tyson Road in the Town of Reading, Vermont (Windsor County). Troopers responded to the call. Further investigation revealed Virginia Cutting had assaulted Dennis Barber Jr. causing pain. Cutting was later processed and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 05/02/2023 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
Trooper Brandon Groh
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600