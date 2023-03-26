Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1002120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/26/2023 at 1318 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tyson Rd, Reading

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Virginia Cutting

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield, VT

VICTIM: Dennis Barber Jr.

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting an assault and damaged property which occurred on Tyson Road in the Town of Reading, Vermont (Windsor County). Troopers responded to the call. Further investigation revealed Virginia Cutting had assaulted Dennis Barber Jr. causing pain. Cutting was later processed and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 05/02/2023 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/02/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

Trooper Brandon Groh

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600