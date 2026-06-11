Berlin Barracks // Possession of a Controlled Substance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3004641
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 06/10/2026 at approximately 1950 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Moretown, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of a Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: David Dise
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, along with Morristown PD conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Subsequent investigations revealed the accused was in possession of a controlled substance. David Dise (19) of Springfield, MA, was taken into custody and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Dise was later released on a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191
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