Berlin Barracks // Possession of a Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3004641

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 06/10/2026 at approximately 1950 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Moretown, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of a Controlled Substance

ACCUSED: David Dise

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, along with Morristown PD conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Subsequent investigations revealed the accused was in possession of a controlled substance. David Dise (19) of Springfield, MA, was taken into custody and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Dise was later released on a citation to appear at the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/13/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191