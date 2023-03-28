Original Voice of Siri Agrees to Additional Season on Jones.Show Podcast

Jones.Show Podcast's Susan Bennett and Randall Kenneth Jones
NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- JONES.SHOW: JONESING FOR GOOD podcast host (author and speaker) Randall Kenneth Jones announced today that he and Susan Bennett (the original voice of Siri) have agreed to extend the popular podcast for at least one more season. The pair had initially planned on a five-season run.
Having recently showcased Melissa Rivers, Jenifer Lewis, Stefanie Powers, Dee Wallace, author and journalist Michael Seth Starr, FranklinCovey's Scott Jeffrey Miller, boxing's Adrien Broner, Broadway's Jerry Mitchell, and The Emily Post Institute's Lizzie Post, Season 5 will also feature interviews with Loretta Swit, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Go-Giver Bob Burg, Duane Chapman (a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter) and more before it concludes this summer. Season 6 will launch on September 13, 2023.
Jones, the program's host, and Bennett, the show's announcer, share a belief in the importance of conversation, laughter, listening, and respect for different belief systems. In addition to Jones' established network of newsmakers and celebrities, guests include real people with surreal insight and feature Jones' signature blend of personal and professional development, real-world advice, and whimsical anecdotes.
"A guest recently asked me to describe our niche," said Jones. "But that's just it; we're niche-less. Although creativity, curiosity and communication are frequent topics, I need variety. We all benefit when people from different walks of life come together in conversation—and laughter. Laughing is a huge part of the show."
The program is also known for going in unexpected directions. Many guests focus their time on those passions that land outside their primary area of expertise. Jones.Show exists to highlight what's most important to the guests, not vice versa.
The podcast has also featured meaningful discussions with Denise Austin, Laura Benanti, Shaahin Cheyene, Val Chmerkovskiy, Ryan Ferguson, Stedman Graham, Lisa Guerrero, Mark Victor Hansen, Dr. Judy Ho, Michael Kutcher, Norman Lear, Mickey Lolich, Erin Moriarty, Rita Rudner, Suzanne Somers, Leigh Anne Tuohy, Nischelle Turner, Rolonda Watts, Vanna White, Ginger Zee and many more.
"I have remained so passionate about this podcast because Randy has refused to compromise his mission," explained Bennett. "He will not give in to the idea that negativity and hate are acceptable pathways to success. Though my alter-ego Siri is best known for her alleged knowledge of everything, I stand firm in the knowledge that this podcast represents a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity. Listening to Jones.Show is like eavesdropping on two close friends having coffee—and laughing and learning in the process. I am so happy that Randy and I will continue to fight the good fight."
JONES.SHOW: JONESING FOR GOOD is available on all major podcast platforms. For more information on becoming a guest or to discuss sponsorship and partnership opportunities, visit www.Jones.Show or contact Jones directly.
