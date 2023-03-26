Elections of deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, members of the halk maslahaty of velayats, etraps, cities and gengeshes are being held abroad

According to the decision of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, today, on March 26, 2023, elections of deputies of the Mejlis, members of the velayat, etrap and city halk maslahaty, as well as Gengeshes, began in Turkmenistan on a broad alternative basis. Active participation in the elections was also noted at 42 polling stations opened at the diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan abroad. In the diplomatic offices of Turkmenistan, all conditions have been created for our citizens who ar...