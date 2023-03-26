Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,051 in the last 365 days.

Elections of deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, members of the halk maslahaty of velayats, etraps, cities and gengeshes are being held abroad

According to the decision of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, today, on March 26, 2023, elections of deputies of the Mejlis, members of the velayat, etrap and city halk maslahaty, as well as Gengeshes, began in Turkmenistan on a broad alternative basis. Active participation in the elections was also noted at 42 polling stations opened at the diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan abroad. In the diplomatic offices of Turkmenistan, all conditions have been created for our citizens who ar...

You just read:

Elections of deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, members of the halk maslahaty of velayats, etraps, cities and gengeshes are being held abroad

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more