Rick Justus Unveils New ANWOF Company To Develop 20 Downtowns In Texas

The new ANWOF company, Texas Downtown Company, reflects Rick Justus’ vision to launch Abundant development projects in 20 cities throughout Texas
The 20 Downtowns gigaproject will help us take the Texas economy from the world's 9th largest economy to the 5th largest economy by GDP.”
— Rick Justus
FRISCO , TEXAS, USA, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick Justus, Chairman of the Abundant Nations World of Funds (ANWOF), announced the launch of Texas Downtown Company (TDC), which aims to build and develop Downtown areas and mixed-use destinations in 20 cities throughout Texas.
The company will create abundant infrastructure and build aligned partnerships with the private sector and investors. This will create new business and investment opportunities in key economic sectors, including retail, tourism, entertainment, and housing.
The 20 cities will be announced in 2023. TDC will develop abundant destinations drawn from Texas’s diverse local culture and traditional architectural motifs while using exponential technology in every project.
The launch of TDC reflects Rick Justus’s vision to launch abundant development projects in various cities throughout Texas that are abundance-positive and net-negative.
He wants to highlight the critical role that domestic cities play in supporting the local, national, global economy, and ultimately, in solving abundance for humanity.
The company’s strategy aligns with ANWOF’s efforts to unlock and enable the capabilities of promising sectors locally that can help 10X the Texas economy in line with AN’s Vision 2030, 2050, and 2070.
