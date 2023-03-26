FPT software opens new office in Seoul

VIETNAM, March 26 -

HÀ NỘI — FPT Software, a leading Vietnamese IT service provider, has announced the inauguration of its latest office in Seoul, South Korea, and its 64th globally.

With this new office, FPT Software is the first Vietnamese IT company to open a second office in the Korean market in an effort to strengthen the company’s presence in the market and become a world-class, billion-dollar company.

Located in Seoul's new R&D hub for many leading enterprises, including LG, this new office allows FPT Software to work closer with its existing customers and further expand its Korean presence.

"Our business philosophy is to stay closer to our customers, which can allow us to reach and serve our customers better. FPT will continuously open new offices around the world. FPT Software's second office in Korea helps us expand our global network further and strengthen our ability to connect and accompany customers despite time and geography," FPT Corporation Chairman Trương Gia Bình said.

Setting its first footprint in Korea in 2016, FPT Software has provided IT solutions and services to more than 20 customers; some notable partners include LG Electronics, LG CNS, Shinhan Bank, and Shinsegae I&C. Its clientele includes companies from various industries, such as automotive, finance, healthcare, and more. — VNS