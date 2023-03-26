SHARE Village Las Vegas and Molina Healthcare Nevada To Bring Mobile Medical Help Center to downtown Las Vegas
This grant is an incredible opportunity for us to expand our reach within the community and ensure that our neighbors have access to the resources they need.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SHARE Village Las Vegas is proud to announce its partnership with Molina Healthcare Nevada, which will bring a Mobile Medical Help Center to downtown Las Vegas. The center will provide assistance and services to the 500 residents of SHARE Village, as well as other people in the community.
Molina Healthcare Nevada has generously provided a grant that will help support the Mobile Medical Help Center. This center will provide access to much-needed food pantry items from Three Square, Goodwill workforce job referrals, healthcare resources, and more through partnerships in the community.
"We are thrilled to partner with Molina Healthcare Nevada on this endeavor," said SHARE Village Las Vegas Founder Arnold Stalk, Ph.D. "This grant is an incredible opportunity for us to expand our reach within the community and ensure that our neighbors have access to the resources they need."
SHARE Village Las Vegas is committed to helping those who need it most by providing them with the necessary resources they need to achieve self-sufficiency while maintaining their dignity throughout the process. Thanks to this collaboration with Molina Healthcare Nevada, they will be able to continue their mission of serving those most vulnerable in their communities and make a real difference in people's lives.
About SHARE Village Las Vegas
Established in 1994 SHARE is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the creation and development of affordable housing villages. This is a unique and innovative approach to holistic and comprehensive housing, with access to 24/7/365 supportive services provided by community partners. Public and private partnerships have been formed to develop and operate affordable housing with collaborative medical and mental health services, employment referrals and placements, and a full-service community food pantry/nutrition program. We're bringing veterans and families’ home. www.sharelasvegs.org Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.7 million members as of June 30, 2021. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit www.monlinahealthcare.com
Arnold Stalk
SHARE
info@sharelasvegas.org
