Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2001458

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/25/2023 @ 1633 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence in Tunbridge, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Olive E. Sedon                                         

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/25/2023 at approximately 1633 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to an address in Tunbridge, VT, for a family dispute. Upon arrival Troopers met with 21-year-old Olive Sedon who, after further investigation, was arrested for Unlawful Trespass into an occupied dwelling. Sedon was later cited and released on conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 03/27/2023 at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/2023 - 12:30 PM          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NONE

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: YES

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

