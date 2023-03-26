Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Trespass

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,067 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2001458
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/25/2023 @ 1633 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence in Tunbridge, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Olive E. Sedon
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/25/2023 at approximately 1633 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to an address in Tunbridge, VT, for a family dispute. Upon arrival Troopers met with 21-year-old Olive Sedon who, after further investigation, was arrested for Unlawful Trespass into an occupied dwelling. Sedon was later cited and released on conditions to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 03/27/2023 at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/2023 - 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NONE
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.