Research institute, agri-business cooperate in developing purebred rice varieties

VIETNAM, March 26 -  

CẦN THƠ — The Cửu Long Delta Rice Research Institute (CLRRI) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Syngenta Vietnam Limited to research and develop plant varieties, especially purebred rice varieties.  

Accordingly, Syngenta will finance the institute’s research on the best purebred rice varieties from now till 2025. The two sides will also cooperate in the fields of plant protection, covering the research, testing and evaluation of pesticides.

To satisfy requirements in the transformation of the rice sector, the institute has adjusted its research strategy, its Director Trần Ngọc Thạch said, adding that apart from productivity, resilience to insects and quality, attention has been paid to issues regarding fertilisers, greenhouse gas emissions and tolerance to the environment during the research of rice varieties.

Việt Nam exported 7.13 million tonnes of rice for US$3.4 billion last year, up 13.8 per cent in volume and 5.1 per cent in value year on year, making it among the top three rice exporters globally, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

This year, Việt Nam’s rice export is estimated at about 6.5-7 million tonnes thanks to higher demand for Việt Nam’s quality rice. — VNS

