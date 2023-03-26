St. Johnsbury / DUI, Resisting Arrest, Vandalism, VCOR, Criminal DLS

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,009 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4002365
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-311
DATE/TIME: 03/24/2023 at 2105 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Robert Maximov
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Burke, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police Fleet Services
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/25/2023 at 2105 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle for a moving violation on Depot St in Lyndon, Vermont. Troopers observed several signs of impairment on the operator. After sobriety tests were concluded, the operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator resisted arrest. When he was in custody the back of the state police cruiser, he caused significant damage to the doors and cage. While still in handcuffs, he eventually broke into the trunk of the cruiser during transport and he had to be removed and placed in a different cruiser while continuing to resist arrest. Further investigation revealed that the operator had a criminally suspended license, and court conditions to not consume alcohol or drugs. At the St. Johnsbury barracks the operator refused to provide a breath test. He was charged for DUI # 2, Resisting arrest, Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Mischief, and Criminal DLS. He was held at the Northeast Regional Correction Complex until sober.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/10/2023 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.