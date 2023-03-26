St. Johnsbury / DUI, Resisting Arrest, Vandalism, VCOR, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4002365

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-311

DATE/TIME: 03/24/2023 at 2105 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St, Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Mischief, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Robert Maximov

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Burke, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police Fleet Services

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/25/2023 at 2105 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle for a moving violation on Depot St in Lyndon, Vermont. Troopers observed several signs of impairment on the operator. After sobriety tests were concluded, the operator was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator resisted arrest. When he was in custody the back of the state police cruiser, he caused significant damage to the doors and cage. While still in handcuffs, he eventually broke into the trunk of the cruiser during transport and he had to be removed and placed in a different cruiser while continuing to resist arrest. Further investigation revealed that the operator had a criminally suspended license, and court conditions to not consume alcohol or drugs. At the St. Johnsbury barracks the operator refused to provide a breath test. He was charged for DUI # 2, Resisting arrest, Violation of Conditions of Release, Unlawful Mischief, and Criminal DLS. He was held at the Northeast Regional Correction Complex until sober.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/10/2023 at 0830

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.