Berlin Barracks/ DUI #3-Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3001901

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert                

STATION: Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/25/2022 at 10:58 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2/ Parros Gun Shop, Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #3- Drug

 

ACCUSED: Aart Nugteren                               

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were conducting a saturation patrol in the Waterbury area. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle infraction and conducted a traffic stop for said violation.

While speaking with Nugteren indicators of impairment were detected. Nugteren was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs and transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Nugteren was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2023 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

