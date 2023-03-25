Berlin Barracks/ DUI #3-Drug

There were 300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,946 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3001901
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/25/2022 at 10:58 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 2/ Parros Gun Shop, Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #3- Drug
ACCUSED: Aart Nugteren
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were conducting a saturation patrol in the Waterbury area. Troopers observed a minor motor vehicle infraction and conducted a traffic stop for said violation.
While speaking with Nugteren indicators of impairment were detected. Nugteren was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs and transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Nugteren was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2023 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191