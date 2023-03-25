Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Vandalism- Request for Information

 



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5001044

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic                        

STATION: VSP- New Haven                     

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME:  Between 03/24/2023 5:00pm and 03/25/2023 8:00am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

VICTIM: Yandow Sales and Services

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

 

VICTIM: Timothy Yandow

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Between 03/24/2023 5:00pm and 03/25/2023 8:00am, Troopers investigated a Vandalism at the Yandow Sales and Service. It was determined that an unidentified suspect threw a rock at the glass front window of the Yandow and Sales and Service building. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Nukic at the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

