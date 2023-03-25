New Haven Barracks/ Vandalism- Request for Information

There were 297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,002 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5001044
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: VSP- New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: Between 03/24/2023 5:00pm and 03/25/2023 8:00am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Yandow Sales and Services
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VICTIM: Timothy Yandow
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Between 03/24/2023 5:00pm and 03/25/2023 8:00am, Troopers investigated a Vandalism at the Yandow Sales and Service. It was determined that an unidentified suspect threw a rock at the glass front window of the Yandow and Sales and Service building. Anybody who witnessed or has more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Nukic at the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.