YOU MATTER To Christ Launched This Month

Living A Better Story has officially changed the name to YOU MATTER To Christ, and is dedicated to sharing the good news with everyone

— Chad Burmeister
LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- YOU MATTER To Christ today announced a name change from Living A Better Story to YOU MATTER To Christ.

In 2021, the originator of YOU MATTER To Christ faced three traumatic events - two of which were life threatening. First, a burn accident that could have caused the death of his son, and later that year, a battle with COVID that nearly claimed his life. But the Founder knew the God has a bigger plan for his life, and knows that according to the bible in Romans 8:28, "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

At the end of 2022, YOU MATTER To Christ was awarded a Trademark for the phrase and since then is focused on sharing the good news that indeed - YOU MATTER TO Christ. In the coming days, the Living A Better Story podcast will be relaunched as the YOU MATTER TO Christ Podcast, shirt are now available for purchase on the website, and so is the book.

"If you are seeing these words today, then I believe that Jesus, the son of the living God, has a message for you, and that is YOU MATTER To Christ," says Chad Burmeister.

About YOU MATTER To Chris: The message of Christianity is centered on the idea that every individual matters to Christ, and that belief is fundamental to understanding the importance of human life. According to Christian teachings, humans are created in the image of God, and thus, they possess inherent worth and value. No matter what their background, ethnicity, social status, or personal circumstances, every person has intrinsic value and significance.

Christians believe that God loves every person, regardless of their flaws, mistakes, or sins. Through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, God provided a way for humanity to be reconciled to Him and to experience His love and forgiveness. This message is often referred to as the Gospel, which means "good news."

The Gospel message emphasizes that Christ's love and grace are available to everyone, regardless of their past or present circumstances. Christians believe that Jesus' sacrifice on the cross was an expression of God's immense love for humanity, and it is a powerful reminder that YOU MATTER To Christ.

