CCHR is Hosting a Webinar on Probable Causes and Possible Solutions to Violence in Our Communities

If we are to affect positive change, we me must be willing to look beyond the current established solutions, because they’re simply not working.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunday, March the 26th at 11:30, please join the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) for an online webinar and discussion about the probable causes and possible solutions to violence in our society.
With the news that there have been 100 mass shootings in the United States since the beginning of 2023, few subjects have aroused as much passion or controversy as the solution for violence. It is, after all, a terrible threat and blight on society, both for its randomness, senseless loss of life and increasing prevalence, which other than a cry for decreasing gun availability when the violence is a mass shooting, has led to no serious investigation or solutions. [1]
But, what if there were a common thread that linked the majority of these and other similar violent outbreaks? Perhaps it is time to explore other options that may fly into the teeth of the established “solutions” to suicidal and violent actions against others.
“For years,” says Diane Stein, president of CCHR in Florida, “we have watched helplessly as the occurrences of mass shootings have skyrocketed. If we are to affect positive change in this area, we me must be willing to look beyond the current established reasoning and solutions, because they’re simply not working.”
During the complimentary online seminar, the following topics will be discussed:
1. Some of the common factors found in cases of mass shootings.
2. Studies completed on the subject of senseless acts of violence and suicide.
3. Ideas & solutions for policy reform to help prevent such atrocities from happening.
This seminar will be an excellent resource for Law Enforcement, concerned citizens and policy makers, but all are welcome. Please contact the Citizens Commission on Human Rights at (800) 782-2878 - to reserve a spot or CLICK HERE to reserve a spot online.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
SOURCES:
[1] U.S. surpassed 100 mass shootings in only 64 days https://www.axios.com/2023/03/07/us-surpasses-100-mass-shootings-65-days and What counts as a “mass shooting”? The definition varies https://www.politifact.com/article/2023/feb/14/what-counts-as-a-mass-shooting-the-definition-vari/
