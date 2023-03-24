TAJIKISTAN, March 24 - On the festive days of Navruz, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received a congratulatory telegram from the President of the Republic of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the occasion of the International Day of Navruz.

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear brother,

The harbinger of spring - Nowruz festival, which has a wide geographical coverage - from Central Asia to the Balkans, is our joint tradition and achievement. In order to preserve and pass its traditions and customs on to future generations, Nowruz is celebrated annually in all corners of the world, which is an important reflection of our friendship and brotherhood.

Nowruz, which is an expression of the awakening and rebirth of nature, is not only the epic of spring, but also new beginnings.

Your solidarity with Turkiye, which was shown in connection with the earthquake on February 6, 2023, along with an even greater rapprochement between our countries, has become another opportunity to confirm the eternity of the spirit of Nowruz among our peoples.

In connection with the Nowruz holiday, which is one of the most beautiful examples of the unity and interconnectedness of our millennial civilizations, I wish you, Excellency, and the friendly fraternal people of Tajikistan health, prosperity and happiness.”