Meeting with the Executive Director of UNICEF Catherine Russell

TAJIKISTAN, March 24 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon met with the Executive Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Mrs. Catherine Russell on the sidelines of the United Nations Water Conference - 2023 in New York, United States of America.

During the meeting, issues of Tajikistan's cooperation with the United Nations Children's Fund over the 30 years of partnership were discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon considered cooperation in the protection of mother and child health, quality and comprehensive education, youth health, social policy reforms and child protection as one of the important areas of effective joint relations.

The management of water resources and the simultaneous implementation of the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030, which is consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals, were mentioned as other aspects of cooperation.

The Head of state thanked the leadership of the United Nations Children's Fund for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of the infectious disease in Tajikistan.

It was emphasized that the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan considers issues related to the protection of the rights of children and adolescents as one of the priority areas of its social policy. Adoption of the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On Protection of the Rights of the Child" is a clear example of this stance.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed issues of cooperation in the prevention of family violence, crimes committed by and against minors, and protection of the rights of vulnerable and disabled children.