Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on March 27, 2023

MARYLAND, March 25 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 24, 2023

Committees will receive a briefing on regional and County housing targets; review legislation to authorize and regulate the hourly rental of private residential property and review amendments to the administrative procedures for development review

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP), Health and Human Services (HHS) and Economic Development (ECON) Committees will meet on Monday, March 27 at 9:30 a.m. to review Bill 6-23, Housing - Sharing Economy Rental and ZTA 23-01, Accessory Residential Uses - Sharing Economy Rental.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson and Councilmembers Natali Fani-González and Will Jawando.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Fani-González, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe, Council President Evan Glass and Councilmember Sayles.

The PHP Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to receive a briefing on regional and County housing targets and review Planning Board Regulation 25-22, Administrative Procedures for Development Review.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Bill 6-23, Housing - Sharing Economy Rental and ZTA 23-01, Accessory Residential Uses - Sharing Economy Rental

Review: The PHP, HHS and ECON Committees will review Bill 6-23, Housing - Sharing Economy Rental, in conjunction with Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 23-01, Accessory Residential Uses – Sharing Economy Rental, which would authorize and regulate the hourly rental of private residential property. Bill 6-23 would place licensing authority under the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The bill outlines the certifications that an applicant must have to apply for a license and provides the processes for license approval and renewal, suspension and revocation.

ZTA 23-01 would create the sharing economy rental land use category in Montgomery County's Zoning Ordinance. A sharing economy rental would be defined as any portion of a home or the property it’s on that is rented for a fee for less than 12 continuous hours.

The lead sponsor of both measures is Councilmember Jawando. Councilmembers Luedtke, Sayles and Mink are cosponsors.

Regional and County Housing Targets

Briefing: The PH Committee will receive a briefing about regional and County housing targets from the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG) and learn about Washington, D.C.’s efforts to refine their jurisdiction-level housing target from the D.C. Office of Planning and the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development. Additionally, the committee will get an update about Montgomery County’s housing target from the Montgomery County Planning Department. The briefing is expected to include information on the amount of housing needed to address regional shortfalls, ideal locations for new housing and the affordability of new units.

Planning Board Regulation 25-22, Administrative Procedures for Development Review

Review: The PHP Committee will review Planning Board Regulation 25-22, which establishes the administrative requirements related to the review and processing of development applications that are acted on by the Planning Board or planning director. The intent of the amendments is to correct and clarify language in the current version of the administrative procedures, as well as make additional changes and corrections.

