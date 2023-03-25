Submit Release
WVDOT extends condolences to those killed in Maryland work zone crash, asks public to pay attention in work zones

The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) expresses its condolences to the families of six Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) workers who were killed on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, when a car crashed into a work zone on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County.
 
Maryland State Police said a driver attempting to change lanes on I-695 clipped a disabled vehicle and veered into a work zone a little after noon on Wednesday.
 
Randy Damron, Work Zone Safety spokesperson for the WVDOT, said work zone crashes are almost always avoidable, and are usually due to excessive speed or distracted drivers. “Work zone safety is about keeping every worker, every driver, and every passenger safe in every work zone," Damron said. "We each play a role in getting everyone home safe at the end of the day."
 
In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. WVDOT is in the middle of a multifaceted work zone safety campaign that includes increased police patrols in work zones, increasing signs and speed indicators in construction areas, public outreach to urge drivers to slow down and pay attention, new equipment, and investigation of crash data to glean information to help make work zones safer.​​

