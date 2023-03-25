Submit Release
Essex County Sheriff's, St. Johnsbury / Multiple Offenses

Essex County Sheriff’s Department /Vermont State Police News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

ESSEX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  23EXC000373

OFFICER FULL NAME: SHERIFF TREVOR COLBY

STATION: ESSEX COUNTY S.D.

CONTACT#: SHERIFF COLBY

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23A4002324

TROOPER:  DAVID GARCES            

STATION:  ST. JOHNSBURY               

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 1309 0N 02/24/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2150 RIVER ROAD, LUNENBURG

VIOLATION: Two counts of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault 13VSA1043(a)(2) and one count of Escape in violation of 13VSA1502(a)(2) , DUI/ Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent

 

ACCUSED: JEREMY WAY

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: LUNENBURG, VT

 

VICTIM: (ESSEX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT. does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 31 AND 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: LUNENBURG, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 03/24/2023 Essex County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Eric Engel responded to an incident at 2150 River Rd. in Lunenburg, VT for a male swinging a machete at people.  Upon arrival, based upon the statements of the involved parties Jeremy Way 51 of Lunenburg, VT was taken into custody as the alleged offender.   Way was handcuffed and placed in the police cruiser.  While Deputy Engel was gathering the written statements and evidence it is alleged that Way escaped his restraints and fled with the police cruiser.   The cruiser was located on Maillett road in Lunenburg a short time later.  The cruiser had sustained damage.  A group of responding officers including the Vermont State Police, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Lyndonville Police Department, and additional members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department searched for Way who was tracked from the damaged cruiser.  Way was located in the woods nearby the cruiser and taken into custody a second time.  None of the victims sustained physical injury during the incident.  Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent and DUI are currently under investigation by the Vermont State Police.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/2023 at 1230

COURT: CALEDONIA COUNTY

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury

BAIL:$50,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

Essex County Sheriff's, St. Johnsbury / Multiple Offenses

