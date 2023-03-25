Essex County Sheriff's, St. Johnsbury / Multiple Offenses

There were 310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,076 in the last 365 days.
Essex County Sheriff’s Department /Vermont State Police News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
ESSEX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23EXC000373
OFFICER FULL NAME: SHERIFF TREVOR COLBY
STATION: ESSEX COUNTY S.D.
CONTACT#: SHERIFF COLBY
STATE OF VERMONT
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23A4002324
TROOPER: DAVID GARCES
STATION: ST. JOHNSBURY
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1309 0N 02/24/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2150 RIVER ROAD, LUNENBURG
VIOLATION: Two counts of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault 13VSA1043(a)(2) and one count of Escape in violation of 13VSA1502(a)(2) , DUI/ Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: JEREMY WAY
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: LUNENBURG, VT
VICTIM: (ESSEX COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT. does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 31 AND 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: LUNENBURG, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/24/2023 Essex County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Eric Engel responded to an incident at 2150 River Rd. in Lunenburg, VT for a male swinging a machete at people. Upon arrival, based upon the statements of the involved parties Jeremy Way 51 of Lunenburg, VT was taken into custody as the alleged offender. Way was handcuffed and placed in the police cruiser. While Deputy Engel was gathering the written statements and evidence it is alleged that Way escaped his restraints and fled with the police cruiser. The cruiser was located on Maillett road in Lunenburg a short time later. The cruiser had sustained damage. A group of responding officers including the Vermont State Police, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, Lyndonville Police Department, and additional members of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department searched for Way who was tracked from the damaged cruiser. Way was located in the woods nearby the cruiser and taken into custody a second time. None of the victims sustained physical injury during the incident. Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent and DUI are currently under investigation by the Vermont State Police.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/2023 at 1230
COURT: CALEDONIA COUNTY
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility St. Johnsbury
BAIL:$50,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED