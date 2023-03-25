Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of U Street, Southeast

There were 311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,089 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the 1500 block of U Street, Southeast.
At approximately 10:12 pm, the suspect, in a vehicle, approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect’s vehicle was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.