MPD Searching for Northwest Armed Carjacking Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Northwest.

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at approximately 10:25 p.m., the suspect approached the victim who standing near their parked moped in the Unit block of Banner Lane, Northwest. The suspect produced a firearm and demanded the moped. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene on the victim’s moped.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24143994

