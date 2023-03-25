Lado Institute Announces Reorganization and New Members to the Team

LADO International Institute is accredited by ACCET.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret Lado, CEO of Lado Institute, is proud to announce that after 30 years in the educational industry and being fully accredited with ACCET.org, the Institute is ready to embark on the next 30 years with the Lado Legacy.

The reorganization includes the addition of new members to the team who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Institute. These new members will help to ensure that the Institute continues to provide the highest quality of education and services to its students.

The Institute is also proud to announce that it has been able to maintain its accreditation with ACCET.org, which is a testament to the quality of the Institute's educational programs and services.

The Institute is committed to providing its students with the best possible education and services, and the reorganization and addition of new members to the team will help to ensure that the Institute continues to provide the highest quality of education and services to its students.

The Institute is excited to embark on the next 30 years of the Lado Legacy and looks forward to continuing to provide its students with the best possible education and services.

Learn more at: https://lado.edu/

