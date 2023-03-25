Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,018 in the last 365 days.

Lado Institute Announces Reorganization and New Members to the Team

LADO International Institute is accredited by ACCET.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret Lado, CEO of Lado Institute, is proud to announce that after 30 years in the educational industry and being fully accredited with ACCET.org, the Institute is ready to embark on the next 30 years with the Lado Legacy.

The reorganization includes the addition of new members to the team who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Institute. These new members will help to ensure that the Institute continues to provide the highest quality of education and services to its students.

The Institute is also proud to announce that it has been able to maintain its accreditation with ACCET.org, which is a testament to the quality of the Institute's educational programs and services.

The Institute is committed to providing its students with the best possible education and services, and the reorganization and addition of new members to the team will help to ensure that the Institute continues to provide the highest quality of education and services to its students.

The Institute is excited to embark on the next 30 years of the Lado Legacy and looks forward to continuing to provide its students with the best possible education and services.

Learn more at: https://lado.edu/

Margaret Lado
LADO INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE
cherrera@lado.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Lado Institute Announces Reorganization and New Members to the Team

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more