Discover Quito, Ecuador's Gateway to Adventure

Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport (AIMS) has been operating for ten years as the main gateway for tourists to Ecuador
Tourists can discover the attractions and experiences that the Capital of the Center of the World has to offer
During 2022 the air terminal mobilized 4.3 million passengers
International connections are the main incentive of the Quito Airport, with 14 international and 8 national destinations
QUITO, ECUADOR, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito's Mariscal Sucre International Airport (AIMS) has been operating for ten years as the main gateway for tourists to Ecuador. So far in 2023, the recovery of the airport is 86.4% compared to 2019 levels; while during 2022 the air terminal mobilized 4.3 million passengers, reaching a traffic like that of 2019 in months like August.
According to data from the Quiport Corporation, the company in charge of managing the Quito airport system, the AIMS, since its inception in February 2013, has transferred some 44.6 million passengers in around 460 thousand flights; And now, it seeks to reach the magnitude of travelers of the years prior to the pandemic, exceeding the figure of five million and strengthening its international connections with the European and North American markets.
Quito has a strong connection with America with 158 weekly flights to different destinations: 40 flights arrive at the airports of Miami (21), Houston (7), Atlanta (7) and Fort Lauderdale (5) in the United States; 40 more flights connect with Bogotá; 28 with Panama; 14 with Lima; 7 with Mexico City; 4 with San José (Costa Rica); 4 with Buenos Aires; 2 with San Salvador; and 2 more with Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic).
The capital of the center of the world is also linked to Europe through two direct flights with Madrid and Amsterdam, key cities for the promotion of leisure and business tourism with the old continent; 10 weekly flights connect the Capital of the Center of the World with the Adolfo Suarez Madrid Barajas airport and 7 weekly flights with the Amsterdam Schiphol airport.
Quito's international connectivity is one of the pillars of the Mariscal Sucre Airport and of tourism in the Metropolitan District, which is why the city remains firm in its objective of receiving more tourists so that they can discover the attractions and experiences that the Capital of the Center of the World has.
Recognitions received by the Mariscal Sucre International Airport
• Best regional airport in South America (Skytrax World Airport Awards)
• Best airport staff in South America (Skytrax World Airport Awards)
• Voice of the Customer (Airport Council International ACI)
• Green Airport (Airport Council International ACI)
• Customer Experience Accreditation-Level 4 (Airport Service Quality ACI)
• 5-star airport in Covid-19 security (Skytrax World Airport Ratings)
• Sustainable Quito Environmental Distinction 2022 (Municipality of Quito)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here