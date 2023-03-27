SW Safety Announces New Name as SW SUSTAINABILITY SOLUTIONS INC.

The new name reflects the company's commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and corporate social responsibility.
UNION CITY , CALIFORNIA , USA , March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SW Safety Solutions, Inc., a leading woman-owned manufacturer of innovative hand protection solutions, announced today that it will be rebranding as SW Sustainability Solutions, effective immediately. The new name reflects the company's commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and corporate social responsibility.
"At SW Sustainability Solutions, we're passionate about creating innovative hand protection solutions that are better for people and the planet," said Scott Cores, Vice President of Sales at SW Sustainability Solutions. "Our new name reflects our focus on sustainability and our commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and society."
SW Sustainability Solutions is committed to being a carbon-neutral company and has received certification for its commitment to employee welfare through SA8000 certification. The company also provides scholarship opportunities to employees to receive and advance higher education opportunities.
As part of the company's focus on ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), SW Sustainability Solutions will donate all sales proceeds from its biodegradable Bantam product series sold into the food industry directly to Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that supports food banks across the United States. The company will also donate $2 from every case of their 6 mil Indigo nitrile product sold to a charity organization for Turkey.
The company's materials sourcing and manufacturing processes prioritize sustainability, including the use of biobased, bio-balanced, and recycled materials, renewable energy, recycled water, and sustainable packaging. The company is also committed to reducing waste and minimizing its environmental impact through its product design and manufacturing processes.
"We believe that businesses have a responsibility to promote sustainability and make a difference in the world, and we're committed to doing our part," said Scott Cores. "Our products are designed to be durable and reusable, with a focus on reducing waste and promoting sustainability throughout our operations."
SW Sustainability Solutions' products are designed to be biodegradable in a landfill with a 92.6% biodegradability rate within 2.5 years. The company also ensures that its products can be discarded responsibly with options for incineration or recycling if needed.
"We're proud to have received recognition from Green Circle Certification for our commitment to sustainability," said Scott Cores. "We're committed to making a difference in the world by promoting sustainable business practices and products that are better for people and the planet."
The company's website and email addresses have been updated to reflect the new name, and customers and partners should update their records accordingly.
ABOUT SW
SW Sustainability Solutions is a leading woman-owned manufacturer of hand protection solutions, with a passion for innovation and sustainability. The company's product portfolio includes EcoTek biodegradable technology, patented EnerGel, and pHNatural 5.5, and DriTek sweat-absorbing technology designed to be more durable and reduce waste. SW Sustainability Solutions is committed to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and corporate social responsibility, promoting sustainable practices throughout its operations.
