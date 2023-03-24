MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 13, 2023 to Monday, March 20, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 13, 2023, through Monday, March 20, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 51 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, March 13, 2023

A RG Industries RG-14 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 400 block of Lebaum Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Makai Cole, of Laurel, MD, for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Theft. CCN: 23-039-536

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Eye Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-039-828

A Stoeger Cougar 8000F 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-040-059

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Eric Jones, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-040-083

A Taurus PT-145 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-040-100

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Irik Carlos Wynn-El, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-040-111

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Quebec Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-040-173

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Jasper Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Lucky Miles Curry, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 23-032-244

A FNH 509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-040-336

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Jasper Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-040-342

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Marque Tyrelle Sedgwick, of Southeast, D.C., Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession/Transfer of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-040-371

A Beretta Px4 Storm .40 caliber handgun and a Ruger SR22 .22 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-003-460

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Eads Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Channel Ashley Parson, of no fixed address, for Simple Assault, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 23-040-584

A Century Arms Mini Draco 7.62x39 caliber assault rifle and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-040-641

Thursday, March 16, 2023

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-041-121

A FN FNH 503 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Trayvon Strong, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-041-148

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Alexandria, VA, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Robbery, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 23-041-164

A FN 1910 7.65 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Hillside Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-041-195

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Maple View Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Anthony Christopher Hicks, of Woodbridge, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-041-262

Friday, March 17, 2023

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Keldrick Harris, of Fort Washington, MD, and 20-year-old Mehki Jennings, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-041-424

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Anthony Kojo Danso, of Odenton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-041-429

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 7000 block of Spring Place, Northwest. CCN: 23-041-578

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2200 block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Tislam Joyner, of Concord, VA, and 23-year-old Brittany Davis, of Windsor, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-041-581

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-041-657

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 23-041-694

A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Hal Jason Gaffney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-041-751

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-041-782

Saturday, March 18, 2023

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Malik Lamont Carney, of Lorton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-041-942

A Canik 55 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 36th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-042-154

A Taurus Ultra-Lite .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-042-245

A BB gun was recovered in the 100 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jordan Isaiah Wallace, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. CCN: 23-042-396

A Sig Sauer P-238 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Gregory Hampton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-042-449

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Tywan Thomas, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Leaving after Colliding, Assault on a Police Officer, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-042-458

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Overlook Avenue and South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Lee Walthon, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-042-465

Sunday, March 19, 2023

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Jonathan Stephen Robert Weise, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-042-536

A Glock 32 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 34th Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-042-804

A Raven Arms MP-25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Xiomara Aklila Sahle, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-042-808

Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4200 block of Seventh Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Richard Issac Price, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, No Permit, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-042-875

Monday, March 20, 2023

A Sig Sauer P-250 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 54th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Sean Jaquay Reid, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-043-101

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Demetrica Lottiesse Wells, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-043-295

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Rock Creek Church Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Trevon Demonte Hatcherson-Ross, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 23-043-386

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Nash Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jamarcus E. Joaquin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-043-395

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Davonta McBride, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-043-413

A GSG 16 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 200 block of Farragut Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-043-455

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-043-474

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Sixth Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-043-487

A CobraFS-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-043-555

A Lorcin L-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Antonio E. Halfacre, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Deface Private/Public Property. CCN: 23-043-533

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

