Pacific Northwest Mission Acceleration Center Selected to Participate in the NATO DIANA Network

Agreement Brings Opportunities to Pacific Northwest Innovators to Benefit NATO Security and Defense
The PNW MAC has enabled innovators and technology companies to expand their business models to include the US government sector, and this agreement expands that opportunity globally.”
— Denise Ryser
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pacific Northwest Mission Acceleration Center (PNW MAC) announced today that they have been selected to participate as an accelerator in the NATO DIANA Network. PNW MAC will join MassChallenge in Boston as one of two new US-based start-up accelerator sites.
“We are thrilled that PNW MAC has been chosen as an accelerator site,” said Denise Ryser, Executive Director of the Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition. “Since the inception of the PNW MAC in 2021, they have enabled innovators and technology companies to expand their business models to include the US government sector, and this agreement expands that opportunity globally.”
Ryser added that the first call for participants will be in mid-2023. “There will be up to 30 challenge awardees in 2023, and the PNW MAC network, which includes Pacific Northwest Tech Bridge, Impact Washington, the Pacific Northwest Defense Coalition and the National Security Innovation Network, will be facilitating participation for companies in our region. We expect the number of challenges to continue expanding until the program is fully operational in 2025.”
Since its inception in 2021, NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic’s (DIANA) network of affiliated accelerators and test centers has harnessed the best of new technology for Alliance security and defense. Other accelerator sites include Tehnopol in Tallinn, Officine Grandi Riparazioni (OGR) in Turin, and the BioInnovation Institute (BII) in Copenhagen. The agreement also includes 28 deep-tech test centers in a number of Allied countries.
David Van Weel, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges and DIANA’s interim Managing Director welcomed these additions, stressing that “the diverse geographic locations of these sites will enable us to collaborate with the best and brightest innovators across the Alliance to design cutting-edge technological solutions to specific defense and security challenges”. Read the NATO announcement here.
For more information or to schedule and interview, please contact Denise Ryser at 407-227-2955
