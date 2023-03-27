Concept3D Launches Wayfinding 2.0: Revolutionizing Navigation for Campuses, Venues and Stadia

Wayfinding 2.0 directions enable end users to easily access the best possible route between locations in a format that is easy-to-use, effective, and more accessible.”
— Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept3D, a leading provider of interactive maps, virtual tours, and event calendar software, today announced the release of Wayfinding 2.0, a major upgrade to its wayfinding capabilities. Wayfinding 2.0 is designed to eliminate “navigation frustration” in complex environments, including campuses, venues, and stadia making them more accessible for all users.
Wayfinding has become embedded in the visitor experience and failure to meet expectations around how visitors connect with an environment's amenities, locations, and functions carries significant ramifications. Large facilities like stadiums, universities, hospitals, convention centers, retirement communities, resorts, theme parks, and other large buildings or campuses know all too well the confusion and frustration their many visitors experience and the negative financial impact created as a result. Seamlessly integrating outdoor and indoor navigation including details like room numbers, stairs, restrooms, emergency exits, accessibility routes is a requirement for a complete and positive visitor experience.
"Wayfinding 2.0 is a game changer for anyone looking to improve the user experience," said Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO. "Our goal is to provide the easiest and most intuitive way for visitors to navigate from one location to another, and this latest release does just that. We're excited to offer our clients and their visitors a more streamlined and accessible experience."
Concept3D’s wayfinding system is defined by its flexibility. Routes, best possible path, accessible paths and turn-by-turn navigation are customized for each implementation through Concept3D’s content management system. Stadiums housing tens of thousands of fans can easily provide navigation for their guests to find the ticketing booth from their parking spot - or the closest hot dog or restroom from their seat. Additionally, turn-by-turn driving directions based on parking lot occupancy, guiding a visitor from their door to an open parking spot elevates the visitor experience.
Wayfinding 2.0 offers a variety of input methods for wayfinding directions, including dropping map pins, using current location, searching for a location, or entering an address, making it simple for users to map their route. The improved user interface is more intuitive and streamlined, providing a better experience aligned with user expectations.
In addition to the improved UI, Wayfinding 2.0 includes written turn-by-turn directions, making it easier for users to understand their route. This feature also enables screen readers to understand the route, making it more accessible for users with accessibility challenges.
"A map is a great tool for visitors to orient themselves, but it's only the first step," said Boyes. "Visitors really take their engagement with your location to another level when they can easily view the best possible route from one point to another. Wayfinding 2.0 directions enable end users to easily access the best possible route between locations in a format that is easy-to-use, effective, and more accessible."
About Concept3D
Concept3D provides market-leading software solutions for location-driven virtual experiences that engage audiences and centralize events into one fully-branded calendar. Serving the higher education community for over 15 years, Concept3D is used by over 70% of the top 100 universities. Concept3D allows administrators to bring their campus to life with visually stunning experiences that improve campus communications, recruitment, and navigation while engaging current and potential students. Concept3D clients include more than 700 universities and colleges, live events, destinations, and sporting venues.
Josh Darnell
Concept3D
josh.darnell@concept3d.com
You just read:
Concept3D Launches Wayfinding 2.0: Revolutionizing Navigation for Campuses, Venues and Stadia
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.