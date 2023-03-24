Lane closures on Iowa 13 from Strawberry Point to Elkader begin on Monday, April 3

Posted on: March 24, 2023

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – March 24, 2023 – If you travel on Iowa 13 from Strawberry Point to Elkader you need to be aware of an asphalt paving project that will require lane closures beginning on Monday, April 3 until early August, weather permitting. Drivers will be directed through the work zone with flaggers and pilot cars while work is taking place.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us