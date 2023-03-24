New Book "Choosing Greatness: An Evidence-Based Approach to Achieving Exceptional Outcomes"

Choosing Greatness is at once deeply thoughtful and eminently practical – an excellent read for anyone looking to broaden and deepen their professional lives.”
— Daniel Pink, Author of The Power of Regret, and To Sell is Human
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you yearn to achieve more? To make more? To do more? You are not alone. We are all drawn to the irresistible sensation of accomplishing great things and succeeding mightily. Yet despite our best efforts, ultimate success and joy can seem so elusive. Why? All too often we are running on autopilot, repeating old behaviors, and achieving the same results.
As the founder of Curtis Leadership Coaching, Curtis gives us exclusive, front row access to the years she has spent years coaching Olympic athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and world-class entrepreneurs.
Choosing Greatness combines Curtis’s decades of practical experience in business psychology and her conversations with some of the greatest leaders of our generation, including Richard Branson (CEO of the Virgin Group); Javier Rodriguez (CEO of DaVita Inc.); Jonathan Johnson (CEO of Overstock.com); Teena Piccione (executive at Google); Lara Merriken (Founder of LÄRABAR®), and more. It is one of the first business books ever written to capture a diverse and inclusive group of leaders who represent the face of where America is headed, as opposed to where it is today.
Choosing Greatness identifies the daily choices required to unlock the full potential of the greatest change agent imaginable: your own mind. "In the space between instinct and outcome, between reflex and reflection, between ordinary and extraordinary, lies choice. "Choosing Greatness" provides clear, easy direction on how to live more consciously in that space so you can push your brain to operate with peak efficiency and precision," shares Christina Curtis.
To succeed mightily, one must choose to break free from the cycle of mediocrity. Curtis’s book provides helpful tips and inspirational information to help individuals achieve greatness, whether they are leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, or anyone who wants to squeeze more time, money, and joy from every day.
