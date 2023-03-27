Vessel Documentation Online, LLC Welcomes Strength of Trans-Atlantic Trade as Shipping Industry Bounces Back

Vessel Documentation Online LLC Boat Documentation Service
Shipping Industry's Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels Bolsters Markets as well as Vessel Documentation Online, LLC
We are beyond grateful to see the shipping industry bounce back. No matter what, we'll focus on our clients’ vessel documentation so that they can focus on what’s most important: their business”
— Grant Reynolds of Vessel Documentation Online, LLC.
MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vessel Documentation Online, LLC, a company that provides applications for initial vessel documentation among other services, has seen an increase in the number of applicants. This coincides with an upswing in shipping lines in the trans-Atlantic trade.
According to “Freight Waves,” a “price reporting agency focused on the global freight market and the leading provider of high-frequency data for the global supply chain,” Europe-US rates “remain almost triple pre-pandemic levels.”
Additionally, the “WCI Rotterdam-New York index” is “2.6 times higher than it was in January 2020.” Furthermore, “rate strength continues to attract more ships to the trade, which are being shifted in from less profitable markets like the trans-Pacific.”
Vessel Documentation Online, LLC, offers online vessel documentation services. When a vessel is documented, vessel owners choose an endorsement. Common endorsements include “Recreation,” “Coastwise,” “Fishery,” and “Registry.”
According to the Code of Federal Regulations, “a registry endorsement entitles a vessel to employment in the foreign trade.”
In addition to helping commercial clients, Coast Guard documentation renewal, initial application, replacement, and more can be acquired for recreational vessel owners, as well.
