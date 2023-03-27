Registration, Sponsorship and Call for Papers are open for Europe-ATP’s 2023 Conference
E-ATP: The European Home of Assessment, September 20-22, 2023 in Vienna
We’re all on a collective mission to build better, more equitable testing experiences...the E-ATP conference offers every attendee, whether new to the industry or a veteran, a valuable experience”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe-ATP (E-ATP) is pleased to announce that sponsorship and registration is open for its 2023 conference E-ATP : The European Home of Assessment, which will take place in-person at the Vienna Marriott, 20 – 22, September 2023. The Call for Papers is open until March 31.
— 2023 E-ATP Chair Neil Wilkinson, Pearson VUE
Europe-ATP is the regional organization of the nonprofit, volunteer-driven, Association of Test Publishers (ATP) whose mission it is to promote assessment and its value to society in all its forms and uses.
E-ATP's 2023 Chair Neil Wilkinson of Pearson VUE, remarked, "We’re all on a collective mission to build better and more equitable testing experiences. Our community is constantly innovating with technology, but at the same time we need to ensure that these advances lead to positive outcomes in learning, training and developing people's potential. We need to stay on top of the policies and laws that surround these exciting new technologies, and make sure that best practices are in place that result in better assessments for everyone...and that is what E-ATP is all about - sharing our stories, our experiences and educating ourselves to better serve the industry in which our businesses, and our communities, thrive."
The E-ATP programme seeks to feature sessions on trending topics including all aspects of transforming the assessment process, from paper to digital, understanding new expectations of learners and administrators towards assessment, disruptive technologies, and enhancing and personalising candidate feedback.
Wilkinson noted that the Call for Presentations is open until March 31st, and he invited all practitioners, educators, researchers, test owners, developers and assessment service providers to, "Tell us your story of something interesting, great, or useful that you or your clients and teams have done recently. Give practical guidance, describe lessons learnt, elaborate on the impact, or share ideas that might help future assessment programmes."
The E-ATP Conference, now in its 15th year, seeks to provide educational sessions on cutting-edge topics related to assessment and educational technology and will include distinguished industry keynote speakers, vendor exhibits, and networking opportunities.
"The E-ATP conference offers every attendee, whether you are new to the industry or an industry veteran, a valuable and inspiring experience," Wilkinson concluded.
Lauren Scheib
Association of Test Publishers
+1 717-755-9747
email us here