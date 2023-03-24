WHO: Transportation Committee Chair Jake Fey (D-Tacoma) and Vice Chairs Brandy Donaghy (D-Mill Creek), Dave Paul (D-Oak Harbor), and Joe Timmons (D-Bellingham)
WHAT: House Democrats will release their proposed state transportation budget proposal and take questions from the media at an in-person press conference. Among topics up for discussion include projects, ferries, traffic safety and the Climate Commitment Act.
WHEN: Monday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: John L. O’Brien Building, House Hearing Room C.
You just read:
MEDIA ADVISORY: State House Democrats to Release Transportation Budget Proposal on Monday
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.