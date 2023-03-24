MEDIA ADVISORY: State House Democrats to Release Transportation Budget Proposal on Monday

WHO: Transportation Committee Chair Jake Fey (D-Tacoma) and Vice Chairs Brandy Donaghy (D-Mill Creek), Dave Paul (D-Oak Harbor), and Joe Timmons (D-Bellingham)

WHAT: House Democrats will release their proposed state transportation budget proposal and take questions from the media at an in-person press conference. Among topics up for discussion include projects, ferries, traffic safety and the Climate Commitment Act.

WHEN: Monday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: John L. O’Brien Building, House Hearing Room C.