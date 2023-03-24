Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,449 in the last 365 days.

Fish sampling techniques: A look into the world of electrofishing

Do you ever wonder how biologists are able to catch and sample so many fish? They cheat! Biologists commonly use electrofishing methods to “stun” fish so that they can easily be caught.

How does electrofishing work? 

An electrofishing unit puts out an electric field into the water so that fish in close proximity (2-4 feet) can be “stunned”. Typically, when a fish encounters the electrical field their muscles contract, drawing the fish towards the electricity, which allows the biologist to net and place the fish in a bucket of fresh water. During fish sampling surveys, one person operates the electrofishing unit while other crew members actively net fish.

Why do biologists electrofish? 

Biologists use electrofishing as a means to capture fish so that they can collect important information about the fish and the overall population. Data collected can include fish length, weight, scales (used to age the fish), and fin clip (DNA for genetic analysis). Biologists can also apply a tag or mark to individuals during these surveys, which allows them to obtain information necessary for research and management. Tags provide biologists with information on a variety of things such as population size, habitat use, migration timing, growth rate, and angler catch rates.

You just read:

Fish sampling techniques: A look into the world of electrofishing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more