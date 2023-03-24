Road construction on Iowa 1/Iowa 78 in Washington County begins on Monday, April 3

Posted on: March 24, 2023

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – March 24, 2023 – If you travel on Iowa 1/Iowa 78 in Washington County you need to be aware of an upcoming road construction project that may slow down your trip. Beginning on Monday, April 3 until late October, weather permitting, the roadway from just east of the Keokuk County line to the west side of Brighton will be closed so crews can replace a culvert and reconstruct the roadway.

Construction work will be completed in two stages.

Stage 1 will require closing the roadway to drivers from east of the Keokuk County line to the entrance of Lake Darling on Monday, April 3 until early July 2023.

Stage 2 will require closing the roadway to drivers from the entrance to Lake Darling to the west side of Brighton after Stage 1 is completed and until late October.

While the roadway is closed drivers will follow marked detour routes using Iowa 1, Iowa 92, Washington County roads W-38 and G-38, Keokuk County Road W-15, and Oak Street through Richland (see map). Access to Lake Darling State Park and private properties within the work zone will be always maintained during the project.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Darrick Bielser, Iowa DOT Fairfield construction office, at 641-469-4045 or darrick.bielser@iowadot.us