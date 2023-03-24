Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Public Meeting on March 28, 2023

March 24, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jena Frick, 410-767-0503

jena.frick@maryland.gov



Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Public Meeting

on March 28, 2023

Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Bill, Concentration of Poverty Funding, Blueprint Implementation Plans, and Maryland Leads Among the Topics to be Discussed

BALTIMORE (March 24, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room.

Among the priorities on the agenda, the Board will receive a presentation on the Fiscal Year 2024 proposed education funding in the annual budget bill. This presentation will also provide a deep dive into the Blueprint Concentration of Poverty funding. This portion of the presentation is the first in a new series of deep dives into the calculation method for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future funding formula for major State aid.

In addition, MSDE will provide a presentation on Blueprint Implementation Plans and its components. The Blueprint requires each local education agency (LEA), MSDE, and other State and local government units to develop an Implementation Plan. Implementation Plans describe the goals, objectives, and strategies that will be used to accelerate student achievement and meet the Blueprint for Maryland Future’s mandates across its five pillars.

There will also be an update on the Maryland Leads grant. The grant initiative is designed to support LEAs in utilizing federal funds to recruit and retain education staff, accelerate student learning to narrow opportunity and achievement gaps, and provide more targeted support for historically underserved students and their communities. Each LEA has a list of selected strategies rooted in evidence-based approaches which they will implement using the Maryland Leads grant. Allegany County Public Schools and Prince George’s County Public Schools will provide an update on their respective utilizations of the grant.

The State Board welcomes public comment during Board meetings, which can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 27. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov.

Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream at: https://youtube.com/live/eEBr0L0ZOvI

###

March Board Meeting Press Release 03.24.2023